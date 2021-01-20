Left Menu
Women's National Cricket League to begin on January 30, says CA

Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed the women's National Cricket League (NCL) has been further delayed due to state border closures.

Cricket Australia logo. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed the women's National Cricket League (NCL) has been further delayed due to state border closures. The women's domestic 50-over tournament's first seven games slated to be held between January 25 and January 29, will be rescheduled to later dates. The tournament will now begin on January 30.

"The latest changes to the 2020-21 WNCL schedule, which will see the season now begin on January 30, have been made to ensure the competition is given the best chance to be completed in full," said Drew Ginn, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager, High Performance. "We'd like to acknowledge the work of our State and Territory Associations, particularly the High Performance Managers at each, who have worked together to ensure the domestic schedule can proceed," he added.

All states and territories due to host WNCL matches throughout this season have confirmed that matches will be open for the general public to attend. "While many changes to the schedule throughout the summer have occurred in reaction to border closures, a number of proactive decisions have also been taken to ensure the strength of the competition is maintained, in balance with the welfare of players and staff," said Ginn

"This process will continue for the remainder of the summer as we continue to monitor the public health situation, border closures and related impacts," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

