MLB conducts baseball coaching sessions online for over 75 participants

Even though sporting activity has been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, MLB India has utilised the time to impart online coaching and training lessons to baseball coaches across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:28 IST
MLB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Even though sporting activity has been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, MLB India has utilised the time to impart online coaching and training lessons to baseball coaches across the country. MLB, in association with India On Track (IoT) and the Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI), conducted online interactive coaching sessions to over 75 participants on January 16 and 17.

The Head of Baseball Development, MLB India - David Palese, is currently conducting on-field coaching clinics with three IOT-MLB coaches from Bengaluru preparing them for the weekend sessions that are broadcasted online. During the weekend, different elements of baseball such as pitching, hitting, fitness/agility, and defense by position are covered. These online sessions create opportunities for participants to see how fault analysis can be done and provides an interactive opportunity from the comfort of their homes across the nation.

"The online coaching and training lessons have helped the coaches in India to continue learning new aspects of baseball from their homes. The coaches have been able to enhance their knowledge about baseball and be able to implement newly acquired skills and drills to their players and teams in their home towns" said David Palese. Palese trained the three IOT-MLB coaches on the field in Gurgaon on Saturday and Sunday, where the training sessions were broadcasted to coaches across India, who dialed-in for the online interactive coaching sessions from their homes. During the coaching webinars on the weekends, Palese teaches the finer aspects of baseball to coaches who are willing to dial in and see it online for free of cost.

The Head of Baseball Development, MLB India explained the drills, techniques, and philosophies of speed, agility, and fitness, and throwing during the online interactive coaching on Saturday, while on Sunday, he explained about the drills, techniques, and philosophies of Pitching and Catching. David Palese is joined in India by Ryo Takahashi, who heads the business and commercial operations for MLB India. Having set up its MLB India office in New Delhi, MLB has conducted more than 320 workshops in schools across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru as a part of its First Pitch Program. Over 30,000 children in the age group of 8-14 years participated actively in these sessions.

The coaching webinars for the education and development of Indian baseball coaches, which began on December 19, 2020, will be carried out every weekend until February 7, 2021. (ANI)

