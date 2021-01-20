Motorcycling-Ducati sign up with MotoGP until end of 2026
Italian manufacturer Ducati announced on Wednesday its continuation in MotoGP until at least the end of the 2026 season. "This renewed agreement confirms that, while we plan to continue to expand our product range outside of the world of sports bikes, the track and high-performance motorbikes remain a central element for Ducati."Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:46 IST
Italian manufacturer Ducati announced on Wednesday its continuation in MotoGP until at least the end of the 2026 season. Ducati won the top category with Australian Casey Stoner in 2007, ending a 32-year Japanese manufacturer domination of the sport.
The Bologna-based company also secured the MotoGP constructors' title last season following a 50 point deduction for Yamaha. Suzuki took the rider and team titles with Spaniard Joan Mir. The factory Ducati team has a new lineup for 2021 with Australian Jack Miller and Italian Francesco Bagnaia.
"Racing has always been a truly fundamental part of the Ducati brand and will remain so in the future," said Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali in a statement. "This renewed agreement confirms that, while we plan to continue to expand our product range outside of the world of sports bikes, the track and high-performance motorbikes remain a central element for Ducati."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Italian
- Yamaha
- Ducati
- Jack Miller
- Suzuki
- Bologna
- Australian
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP challenges Sisodia for debate on education model of AAP government
BBC to provide biggest education offering as England begins new lockdown
COVID-19: Weekly health check-up after re-opening of educational institutions in Odisha
Ducati says will come out with 12 new BSVI-compliant motorcycles this year
Delhi govt to organise international education conference from Jan 11-17 on education in post-COVID world: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.