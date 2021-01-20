Left Menu
We were outplayed by India: Warner

Star opener David Warner on Wednesday admitted that Australia were outplayed by India during their 1-2 Test series loss and credited the visitors for achieving the stupendous feat.

A battered and bruised India on Tuesday claimed a three wicket win in the series-deciding fourth Test at the Gabba, a month after being humiliated at Adelaide where they were bowled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36.

''... Not the result we would have liked but credit where credit is due. Well done team India on the series win. Some great stories will and have come out of this for India,'' Warner, who had missed the first two Tests due to a groin injury, wrote on his Instagram page.

''For us, we fought hard and did our very best, but we were outplayed. Well done to @patcummins30 for a man of the series.'' India chased down 328 on a fifth day pitch at the Gabba, despite Pat Cummins' four-wicket haul.

The series win Down Under handed India 430 points to jump to the top spot in the World Test championship standings ahead of New Zealand (420) and Australia (332).

Warner said Australia will now look to focus on their tour of South Africa to stay in the race for the WTC title.

''This is why we love the game of test cricket, it's very very tough and takes a lot of mental strength. Onto South Africa now and need to win to stay in the test championship race,'' he wrote.

Australia is scheduled to tour South Africa in February and March to play three Test matches.

