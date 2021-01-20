Left Menu
ISL 7: No pressure says Habas as Bagan trail comeback against Chennaiyin

ATK Mohun Bagan have dropped five points in their last two games in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Kolkata team lost against Mumbai City FC and drew with FC Goa which nearly cost them the second spot. However, as they prepare to take on Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, coach Antonio Habas claims to have 'no added pressure' on him, despite results going against his side.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:38 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

ATK Mohun Bagan have dropped five points in their last two games in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Kolkata team lost against Mumbai City FC and drew with FC Goa which nearly cost them the second spot. However, as they prepare to take on Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, coach Antonio Habas claims to have 'no added pressure' on him, despite results going against his side. "There is no added pressure. In championships, you have good moments and sometimes bad. We have played the last two games against the top two teams -- FC Goa and Mumbai City FC who are capable of winning the league. We are in the top half of the table. Maybe we need to improve," the ATKMB coach said in an ISL release.

Habas' side has created the least number of chances (81) this season and has attempted just 35 shots on target. They have also scored just 11 -- the joint-second-lowest in the league The Spaniard was quick to defend the team's attackers and said: "We need to find the right balance between attack and defence. I wouldn't prefer scoring and conceding 25 goals. That's not good for me."

Roy Krishna, their main attacking outlet, scored 5 goals in his first 6 matches but since then, he has scored just one in the last five. When questioned about the Fijian's form, Habas quipped: "Don't worry this situation will happen. I don't have any problem. This is football. "We have to continue our work. Our idea is to get three points in every match. After that we can think about the playoffs," Habas added.

The last time the two teams met, they split points after a goalless draw. Meanwhile, good defensive performances has kept Csaba Laszlo's team in contention for a playoffs berth. Chennaiyin has already kept more clean sheets than they did in the entire last season. However, their progress has been marred by injuries during the campaign, with Rafael Crivellaro being the latest casualty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

