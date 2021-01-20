Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2021: Mumbai retain core group, release Malinga, Coulter-Nile, Pattinson

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday retained their core-group and released seven players including Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:27 IST
IPL 2021: Mumbai retain core group, release Malinga, Coulter-Nile, Pattinson
Lasith Malinga (Photo/ Mumbai Indians Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday retained their core-group and released seven players including Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Record five-time IPL title holders now have 18 players in their squad with seven spots open which can be filled in the mini-auction. MI can pick as many as four overseas players for the next season.

Mumbai has backed their core players which enabled them to lift the IPL trophy in back-to-back seasons. With skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock at the top, hard-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn is a solid back-up option for the Men in Blue & Gold. MI's uncapped batsmen have performed exceptionally well in the middle order. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan will hold the mantle for number three and four while the likes of 2010 Emerging Player of the Season Saurabh Tiwary, Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh and Mumbai veteran Aditya Tare serve as dependable middle-order options. Not to forget, Tare along with de Kock and Kishan, is a full-time wicket-keeper too.

Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya will be ready for another season of fireworks with their dual abilities. Apart from Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar has led the spin department for MI with consistent wickets in the middle overs. Rohit has a few gems on his bench too. India's Test cap Jayant Yadav and 2018 U-19 hero Anukul Roy serve as exciting options in the dugout.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will return for another season of new-ball magic. Local boy Dhawal Kulkarni and UP's left-arm sensation Mohsin Khan are the domestic options for Mahela's men. With Malinga, Pattinson, Coulter-Nile and Mitch released, MI will be on the lookout to strengthen their bowling squad in the upcoming IPL auction.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare (WK), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan. Released players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guj govt to spend Rs 100 cr to develop Shivrajpur beach

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Wednesday said his government would spend a total ofRs 100 crore in two phases to turn Shivrajpur beach inDevbhumi-Dwarka district into an international level beach.Shivrajpur, located around 10 kms fro...

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says Trump helped Mexico

Mexicos leftist president on Wednesday said U.S. President Donald Trump was beneficial to Mexico thanks to a good relationship between the two men, adding that without doubt ties with the Biden administration would also be very strong.Trump...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 infections hit record, 40% jump from day before

Portugal reported a record high of 14,647 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 10,455 a day before, bringing the total to 581,605 infections since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.The country of 10 million people, whe...

Madrid blast injures at least 6 people

Madrid Spain, January 20 ANISputnik A suspected gas blast in central Madrid has left at least six people injured, Spanish television channel La Sexta cited a witness as saying on Wednesday.At least six are injured, according to a witness, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021