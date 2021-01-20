Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal agree to terminate defender Sokratis' contract

Arsenal have agreed to terminate Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos' contract by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. His contract was due to end in June this year. The 32-year-old, who joined the London club from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2018, played 69 games in all competitions for Arsenal and helped them win the FA Cup last season.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:28 IST
Soccer-Arsenal agree to terminate defender Sokratis' contract

Arsenal have agreed to terminate Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos' contract by mutual consent, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Sokratis has not played for Arsenal this season after being left out of their Premier League and Europa League squads. His contract was due to end in June this year.

The 32-year-old, who joined the London club from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2018, played 69 games in all competitions for Arsenal and helped them win the FA Cup last season. "He has been an important part of our group and has been a model professional throughout," technical director Edu said in a club statement https://www.arsenal.com/news/thank-you-papa.

"The negotiations to end his contract have been collaborative and we wish Papa and his family well for the future." Arsenal are 10th in the table with 27 points after 19 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guj govt to spend Rs 100 cr to develop Shivrajpur beach

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Wednesday said his government would spend a total ofRs 100 crore in two phases to turn Shivrajpur beach inDevbhumi-Dwarka district into an international level beach.Shivrajpur, located around 10 kms fro...

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says Trump helped Mexico

Mexicos leftist president on Wednesday said U.S. President Donald Trump was beneficial to Mexico thanks to a good relationship between the two men, adding that without doubt ties with the Biden administration would also be very strong.Trump...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 infections hit record, 40% jump from day before

Portugal reported a record high of 14,647 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 10,455 a day before, bringing the total to 581,605 infections since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.The country of 10 million people, whe...

Madrid blast injures at least 6 people

Madrid Spain, January 20 ANISputnik A suspected gas blast in central Madrid has left at least six people injured, Spanish television channel La Sexta cited a witness as saying on Wednesday.At least six are injured, according to a witness, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021