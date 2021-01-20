Pakistan Cricket Board keen on having 30 per cent crowds at venues during PSL-6

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen to allow at least 30 per cent crowds at venues during the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition in February-March.

The PCB has already moved a request for clearance with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to allow some spectators for the T20 league matches in Karachi and Lahore.

The PSL is scheduled to begin from February 20 in Karachi.

The PCB had to organise the last few matches of PSL-5 in Karachi and Lahore without crowds last year following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In between, Pakistan hosted Zimbabwe for a white-ball series behind closed doors last October-November while also organising domestic matches.

A PCB official made it clear they would take a final decision based on the government's recommendations.

''Even if permission is granted to us we have to set-up a safe and secure system which will ensure that the limited number of people who come to the stadiums are safe and also they follow all the Covid-19 protocols,'' he said. According to a source, the PCB wants some crowds for the PSL matches since they were expecting good revenues from ticket sales when they shifted the entire league last year to Pakistan from the UAE.

