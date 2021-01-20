Soccer-Premier League to trial permanent concussion substitutes
The English Premier League said it had agreed to introduce an additional permanent concussion substitutions trial following a shareholders meeting on Wednesday. Earlier, soccer's world governing body said it will trial concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in Qatar.Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:40 IST
The English Premier League said it had agreed to introduce an additional permanent concussion substitutions trial following a shareholders meeting on Wednesday. The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB last month gave the go-ahead for trials of additional "concussion subs".
Under the protocols teams will be allowed a maximum of two concussion substitutes each per game in cases of head injury. The trial will allow an additional concussion replacement, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made.
"The trial will be confirmed when the implementation of the reporting processes, including private medical information, has been resolved with IFAB and FIFA," the league said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/1981126. Earlier, soccer's world governing body said it will trial concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in Qatar.
