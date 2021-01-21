Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lewandowski's penalty keeps Bayern 4 points clear of Leipzig

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:28 IST
Lewandowski's penalty keeps Bayern 4 points clear of Leipzig

Robert Lewandowski's penalty was enough for Bayern Munich to consolidate its Bundesliga lead at the halfway stage of the season with a 1-0 win at Bavarian rival Augsburg.

Lewandowski's spot kick in the 13th minute was Bayern's only reward for dominating the first half, while the visitors had to hold on in the second with Augsburg missing a host of chances — including a penalty of its own.

Lewandowski scored his 22nd goal of the season – a league record after 17 games – from the spot after a foul from Augsburg midfielder Rani Khedira on Lucas Hernández.

Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller both missed chances before the break, when Khedira made way for Tobias Strobl.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick took Lewandowski off as a precaution in the 67th after he “felt something” in the back of his leg.

“Robert is extremely important for us. We didn't want to take any risks,” Flick said.

Augsburg improved significantly in the second half but missed a great chance to equalize when Alfred Finnbogason – who had only come on as a substitute a couple of minutes before – smashed his penalty off the left post in the 76th. Benjamin Pavard conceded the spot kick for handball.

“Very bitter,” Finnbogason said of his miss.

Another Augsburg substitute, Fredrik Jensen, shot over from another good position shortly afterward.

UNION BEATEN Bayern stayed four points clear of Leipzig, which earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Union Berlin thanks to Emil Forsberg's 70th-minute strike.

Forsberg had come on as a substitute 10 minutes before and capitalized on a rare lapse from Union's defense to turn and score past Andreas Luthe.

Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi denied Marius Bülter an injury-time equalizer as Union failed to score for the first time in the league this season.

Union dropped to sixth place after its first defeat in seven games since losing the Berlin derby 3-1 at Hertha on Dec. 4.

BIELEFELD RELIEF Arminia Bielefeld defeated Stuttgart 3-0 at home to stay out of the relegation zone after Cologne's late 2-1 win at last-place Schalke earlier Wednesday. Cologne remained 16th in the 18-team division with Bielefeld two points clear in 15th.

Also, Eintracht Frankfurt came back to draw 2-2 at Freiburg.

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN chief welcomes positive steps announced by Biden administration on migration, refugees

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the positive steps announced by the Biden administration on migration and refugees and said he was looking forward to working with the new US leadership on strengthening multilateral cooper...

Post-normalisation, Israel and Bhutan to 'connect' through chess

Israel and Bhutan, under the Chess4Solidarity initiative, have organised a virtual chess competition today to connect two countries and to form solidarity between people through the game of chess. The Chess4Solidarity initiative, organised ...

Rugby-Impey set to leave role as New Zealand Rugby chairman

New Zealand Rugby NZR Chairman Brent Impey said on Thursday he will leave the role in the coming months. Impey, who has been in the role since 2014, stepped down from a similar position at SANZAAR at the end of 2020 to make way for an indep...

Standing Committee on Defence evaluates security preparedness in Arabian Sea

A sixteen-member Standing Committee on Defence SCOD headed by Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Jual Oram visited Goa Naval Area on Tuesday to evaluate operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea including coastal security. The visit of the SCO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021