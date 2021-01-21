ISL 7: Expected referee to stop game after Gurpreet went down, says Naushad Moosa

Bengaluru FC coach Naushad Moosa said the side expected the referee to halt the game when goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu went down after being hit on the chest. Kerala Blasters clinched a dramatic comeback 2-1 win over rivals Bengaluru FC on Wednesday. An acrobatic first-half effort from Cleiton Silva (24') handed Bengaluru the lead before substitute Lalthathanga Khawlhring netted an equaliser (73').

Seconds before the equaliser, Gurpreet had gone down after using his body to block a powerful Gary Hooper shot from close range. With Gurpreet still on the ground, Bengaluru FC conceded a goal. "If we see the goals that we conceded, first of all, Gurpreet was down during the first goal and we were expecting that the referee would stop the game," Moosa said in the post-match press conference.

"But again my defence should have cleared the ball. But I am happy with the way they played. They were really compact and did what I told them to do," he added. Bengaluru lined up in a more attacking formation, with Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh leading their attack.

Speaking about playing the Indian legend in a traditional attacking role on Wednesday, Moosa said, "Sunil was giving his 100 per cent for the whole 90 minutes. He was working for the team and working as a leader. The idea was to have two men up front because the Blasters press high." Bengaluru FC's winless run has now extended to six matches and the side will next face Odisha FC on Sunday. (ANI)

