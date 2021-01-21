Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Expected referee to stop game after Gurpreet went down, says Naushad Moosa

Bengaluru FC coach Naushad Moosa said the side expected the referee to halt the game when goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu went down after being hit on the chest.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:34 IST
ISL 7: Expected referee to stop game after Gurpreet went down, says Naushad Moosa
Lalthathanga Khawlhring equalised for Kerala with his first ever ISL goal (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru FC coach Naushad Moosa said the side expected the referee to halt the game when goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu went down after being hit on the chest. Kerala Blasters clinched a dramatic comeback 2-1 win over rivals Bengaluru FC on Wednesday. An acrobatic first-half effort from Cleiton Silva (24') handed Bengaluru the lead before substitute Lalthathanga Khawlhring netted an equaliser (73').

Seconds before the equaliser, Gurpreet had gone down after using his body to block a powerful Gary Hooper shot from close range. With Gurpreet still on the ground, Bengaluru FC conceded a goal. "If we see the goals that we conceded, first of all, Gurpreet was down during the first goal and we were expecting that the referee would stop the game," Moosa said in the post-match press conference.

"But again my defence should have cleared the ball. But I am happy with the way they played. They were really compact and did what I told them to do," he added. Bengaluru lined up in a more attacking formation, with Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh leading their attack.

Speaking about playing the Indian legend in a traditional attacking role on Wednesday, Moosa said, "Sunil was giving his 100 per cent for the whole 90 minutes. He was working for the team and working as a leader. The idea was to have two men up front because the Blasters press high." Bengaluru FC's winless run has now extended to six matches and the side will next face Odisha FC on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sweden extends distance learning for high schools

Sweden extended distance learning for high school students and told public employees to continue to work from home, renewing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic despite signs that infections are beginning to slow.We can...

Will Frozen 3 take years of gap like Frozen 2? What viewers can see in third movie

After the incredible success of the first two installments of Frozen, fans are ardently waiting for Frozen 3. Disney hasnt confirmed the third sequel movie but fans have not given up their hope for it.The director and writer Jennifer Lee ea...

Utsaah organizes virtual event to promote concept of Drabble in India

Mumbai Maharashtra India, January 21 ANINewsVoir A book on Our World A Symphony of Drabbles by Three Generations is a compilation of eighty-six drabbles from a family of three generations - the grandfather, the mother and the daughter. A li...

Biden revokes Trump report promoting 'patriotic education'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a recent Trump administration report that aimed to promote patriotic education in schools but that historians mocked and rejected as political propaganda.In an executive order signed in his first day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021