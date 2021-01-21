Tennis-Brazilian umpire hospitalised after heart attack in Melbourne

Left Menu
Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next month's Australian Open, local media reported on Thursday. Photos of Bernardes being wheeled into an ambulance were posted on social media on Wednesday. Both Tennis Australia and the ATP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Brazilian website TenisNews reported he was doing well and was expected to be released from hospital on Saturday. An ATP Tour official since 1990, Bernardes took charge of the 2006 and 2008 U.S. Open men's finals as well as the 2011 Wimbledon men's title decider.

More than 70 players and their entourages are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open after passengers on three charter flights returned positive tests for COVID-19. Other players who arrived on different flights are also undertaking a mandatory quarantine but are permitted to leave their hotel rooms for five hours a day to train.

