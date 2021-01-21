SL vs Eng: Anderson replaces Broad in playing XI for second Test

James Anderson has replaced Stuart Broad in England's playing XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday. Broad had managed to take three wickets in the first Test, but the selectors have decided to rest him before the crucial four-match series against India.

Anderson had missed the first Test against Sri Lanka, but the highest wicket-taker for England in Tests has made his way back. England playing XI: Dominic Sibley. Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

England openers Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley had failed to leave a mark in both innings of the first Test, but skipper Joe Root is confident that the batsmen will be looking to turn things around in the second game against Sri Lanka. Sibley and Crawley both scored in single digits in either innings of their maiden tour of Asia in the longest format of the game. But Root feels the batsmen are doing all the right things and they have a great chance to prove their mettle in the subcontinent.

"They are doing all the right things in practice and giving themselves the best opportunity when they walk out to play," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying "It didn't quite fall for them this time but they are quick and smart learners who will be looking to turn things round in the next game," he added.

England defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test by seven wickets on Monday. However, the Root-led side had witnessed a wobbly start to their second essay before Jonny Bairstow and Daniel Lawrence shared an unbeaten 62-run stand to help them secure a 1-0 lead. England and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second Test from Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)