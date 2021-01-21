Left Menu
Snehasish Ganguly to undergo angioplasty on Friday

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish Ganguly will undergo angioplasty on Friday.

21-01-2021
CAB logo. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish Ganguly will undergo angioplasty on Friday. On January 12, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's brother consulted a doctor and his blood tests and cardiac CT angio revealed that he needs "angioplasty to revascularise and open up the artery supplying blood to the heart".

"Snehasish Ganguly consulted Dr Saptarshi Basu and did all his blood tests and cardiac CT angio in Woodlands on Jan 12, 2021. Angio revealed Single Vessel Disease (RCA) which will require Angioplasty to revascularise and open up the artery supplying blood to the heart. We got to know that Snehasish is planning to get the angioplasty done on Jan 22, 2021 from my old hospital Apollo Gleneagles. Hope and pray all goes well," said Rupali Basu, CEO, Woodlands Hospital. Earlier this month, Sourav Ganguly had undergone angioplasty at Woodlands Hospital. The former India captain was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him. (ANI)

