Soccer-Parma complete signing of Milan defender Conti
Parma have signed AC Milan right back Andrea Conti on a deal until June 2025, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:17 IST
Parma have signed AC Milan right back Andrea Conti on a deal until June 2025, the Serie A club announced on Thursday. The 26-year-old Italian, who has made three league appearances this season, will initially move on loan before making the move permanent at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.
“Parma Calcio are delighted to announce that Andrea Conti has joined the club on a loan deal from AC Milan, which lasts until 30 June 2021,” read a club statement. “There is an obligation to buy for Parma upon the expiry of the loan deal and the Crociati and the player have already agreed upon a contract that will keep him at the Club until 30 June 2025.”
