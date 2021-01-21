Left Menu
Crystal Palace signs French striker Mateta from Mainz

Crystal Palace signed French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan from relegation-threatened German club Mainz on Thursday.Mateta has scored 10 goals in 17 appearances for Mainz in the Bundesliga and German Cup this season. No other player in the squad has scored more than three goals this season.

PTI | Loudon | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:29 IST
Crystal Palace signed French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan from relegation-threatened German club Mainz on Thursday.

Mateta has scored 10 goals in 17 appearances for Mainz in the Bundesliga and German Cup this season. Mainz said the loan deal runs through the end of the 2021-22 season and includes an option to buy.

Mateta's arrival adds depth to a Palace attack which has relied heavily on winger Wilfried Zaha's eight Premier League goals this season. Palace's center forwards have struggled for goals, with three for Christian Benteke, one for Jordan Ayew and none for Michy Batshuayi.

Mainz, which is in 17th place in the 18-team standings and faces relegation after 12 years in the first division, will be without its top scorer for the second half of the Bundesliga season. No other player in the squad has scored more than three goals this season.

