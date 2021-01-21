Rijiju attends Zanskar Winter Sports Festival in Ladakh, assures sporting facilities in UT
Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday attended the ongoing Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival and assured sports infrastructure development in the Union Territory.ANI | Zanskar (Ladakh) | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:30 IST
Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday attended the ongoing Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival and assured sports infrastructure development in the Union Territory. Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival 2021 started on January 18 and will take place till January 30. A host of outdoor activities are being organised in the picturesque Zanskar Valley of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Organised by Ladhak administration, the main attractions of the first-ever Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival are Chadar trek, snow skiing, snow scooter and hiking, ice hockey, and others. Rijiju attended the festival and said that he will create sports facilities in every village of Leh and Ladakh.
"In the next two to two and a half years, we will create sports facilities in all small districts in Kargil, Leh and all the adjoining areas. We will provide astroturf, athletics synthetic track, archery centres and so on. We will also provide Ladakh with India's largest ice hockey centre," Rijiju said. (ANI)
