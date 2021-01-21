Left Menu
Soccer-Poland appoint Paulo Sousa as new coach

Poland have named Portuguese Paulo Sousa as national team manager, the chief of the country's Football Association said on Thursday, after former head coach Jerzy Brzeczek was unexpectedly fired this week. Sousa, 50, won the Champions League as a midfielder with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:03 IST
Poland have named Portuguese Paulo Sousa as national team manager, the chief of the country's Football Association said on Thursday, after former head coach Jerzy Brzeczek was unexpectedly fired this week.

Sousa, 50, won the Champions League as a midfielder with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. The much-travelled coach last managed French club Girondins Bordeaux but left the job in 2020. "I think that this coach can help the national team, that this coach can get more from this team... Welcome on board Mr Sousa," Zbigniew Boniek told a news conference.

In a recorded message, Sousa said he was "very honoured and proud" to take up the role. News of the dismissal of Brzeczek came as a shock to Polish football supporters on Monday.

Appointed to replace Adam Nawalka after Poland were knocked out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stage, the 49-year-old Brzeczek was in charge for 24 matches and led his country to qualification for this year's delayed European Championship. "With all due respect to coach Brzeczek I was convinced... that it would be hard for us to go forward. The motives were purely sporting," Boniek added.

Brzeczek's contract, which was extended in 2020, was due to run until the end of 2021. Poland start their campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in March.

