Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey joining CSK for IPL 2021, Uthappa said in a release.Rajasthan Royals had released eight players, including star Australia batsman Steve Smith, after the team finished at the bottom of the table in the 2020 edition.Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum said Wed like to thank Robbie for his contribution during his time with us.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:34 IST
Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Veteran India batsman Robin Uthappa has been traded to Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old right-hander from Karnataka had scored just 196 runs in 12 matches in the last IPL in UAE after being picked up by Rajasthan Royals at the last IPL auctions. ''I really enjoyed my year at the Royals and had a great time being part of this franchise. I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey joining CSK for IPL 2021,'' Uthappa said in a release.

Rajasthan Royals had released eight players, including star Australia batsman Steve Smith, after the team finished at the bottom of the table in the 2020 edition.

Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum said: ''We'd like to thank Robbie for his contribution during his time with us. He provided significant value building into the season in our camps in Guwahati and Nagpur, and his speech during our World Cup winners session during the season was one of the most powerful we have heard.

''We do have depth with regards to openers in our squad, therefore when the offer came from CSK, we thought it was a good opportunity for all parties involved. We'd like to wish Robbie all the best for this season at CSK and his future beyond that.'' Young wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson was named as Rajasthan Royals captain on Wednesday, replacing Smith.

Welcoming Uthappa in its set-up, CSK tweeted: ''Robin is our newest Bat-Man! Welcoming you with #Yellove Vanakkam @robbieuthappa! #WhistlePodu Lion faceYellow heart.'' CSK will be Uthappa's sixth franchise in the cash-rich league. He started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians back in 2008 and later joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Now defunct Pune Warriors then bagged Uthappa for 2011, 2012 and 2013 editions. He was later acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for six seasons starting from 2014 to 2019.

Uthappa has played in every edition of the IPL since the tournament's inception and has scored 4607 runs from 189 games at a strike rate of 129.99.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Too early to say when COVID-19 lockdown will end, UK PM Johnson says

It is too early to say when the national coronavirus lockdown in England will end, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, as daily deaths from COVID-19 reach new highs and hospitals become increasingly stretched. Britain pos...

Irish COVID-19 death rate at pandemic high

Irelands COVID-19 death rate is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic with an average of 44 deaths per day in the past week, a senior health official said on Thursday. The number of deaths confirmed per day over the last seve...

5,942 people get COVID-19 vaccine jabs on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of adverse effect reported

Over 5,900 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in the city, while two persons needed hospitalisation after adverse events following immunisation, acco...

Pak Army chief visits ISI headquarters

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the headquarters of spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI and lauded its efforts for national security.The Army, in a statement, said ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021