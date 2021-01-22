Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand Open: Satwiksairaj, Ashwini storm into mixed doubles semi-final

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have progressed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Thailand Open after a thrilling win over Malaysia's Goh Liu Ying and Chan Peng Soon here on Friday.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:09 IST
Thailand Open: Satwiksairaj, Ashwini storm into mixed doubles semi-final
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Image: BAI Media's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have progressed into the semi-finals of the ongoing Thailand Open after a thrilling win over Malaysia's Goh Liu Ying and Chan Peng Soon here on Friday. In a match that lasted for 75 minutes, the Indian pair came out victorious with an 18-21, 24-22, 22-20 win.

It was a thrilling contest throughout with both sides making every effort to advance in the competition. Rankireddy and Ponnappa suffered a setback in the first game, losing 18-21. But the duo won the next two games, ensuring their spot in the semis. Rankireddy and Ponnappa had secured their berth in the quarter-finals of the tournament after a scintillating win over Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich on Thursday.

After winning the first game against the German pair, the Indian duo was outplayed in the second game. However, Satwiksairaj and Ashwini had stunned the German duo in the third game to clinch the 56-minute long match (22-20, 14-21, 21-16). PV Sindhu, who defeated Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray on Thursday, will be in action later in the day against Ratchanok Intanon. The Olympic silver medalist had outclassed Kisona in the second-round clash to register an easy 21-10, 21-12 win in an encounter that lasted less than an hour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days

Denmark has halted all flights arriving from the United Arab Emirates for five days due to potentially unreliable coronavirus tests in Dubai, Denmarks transport ministry said on Friday.The travel restrictions follow suspicions that coronavi...

Applause Entertainment, Drishyam Films join hands for film on Major Mohit Sharma

Applause Entertainment and Drishyam Films on Friday announced a movie based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma.Titled Iftikhar, the film is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singhs book, Indias M...

Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delay

Poland could take legal action against Pfizer next month if the U.S. drugmaker does not deliver all scheduled doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said on Friday. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with its German partner ...

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

The rumored Stranger Things Season 4 release date has been circulated on social media. Fans were quite excited after hearing the rumor that Stranger Things Season 4 was coming on Netflix on August 21, 2021. No, it was not true, sorry, the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021