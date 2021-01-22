Hasan takes 4 wickets, Bangladesh bowls out WIndies for 148

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career-best four wickets for 25 runs as West Indies was bowled out for 148 against Bangladesh in the second One-Day International on Friday.

Fast bowler Mustafizur (2-15) and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (2-30) took two wickets each to play a key role after West Indies opted to bat first.

Rovman Powell was the top scorer for West Indies with 41 runs off 66 balls, hitting tw o fours and one six as he led the side past 100 when it looked unlikely.

Bangladesh won the first match by six wickets to lead the series 1-0. The third and final match is scheduled for Monday. AP SSCSSC

