Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mixed martial arts-McGregor weighs in as UFC seeks lightweight clarity

UFC president Dana White has been making no secret of the fact that he would like to see Nurmagomedov, who retired undefeated after beating Justin Gaethje last October, come back for a lucrative rematch with McGregor. The Dagestani beat the Irishman via submission in 2018 in the main event of the most successful pay-per-view card in the organisation's history.

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:39 IST
Mixed martial arts-McGregor weighs in as UFC seeks lightweight clarity

Conor McGregor weighed in alongside three of the other top lightweight contenders on Friday ahead of UFC 257 but the name on everyone's lips this week has been Khabib Nurmagomedov, the retired champion in that weight class whose successor has yet to be crowned. McGregor tipped the scales in Abu Dhabi at 155 pounds for his main event match-up with Dustin Poirier, and Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler also made the lightweight limit for their co-main event.

There is no title up for grabs on Sunday, but the victors from those bouts will likely contest for the belt in their next match, provided Nurmagomedov does not return. UFC president Dana White has been making no secret of the fact that he would like to see Nurmagomedov, who retired undefeated after beating Justin Gaethje last October, come back for a lucrative rematch with McGregor.

The Dagestani beat the Irishman via submission in 2018 in the main event of the most successful pay-per-view card in the organisation's history. However, Nurmagomedov's father and coach Abdulmanap passed away in July last year and though the fearsome wrestler took the Gaethje fight, he promised his mother not to enter the octagon again without his father in his corner.

White has said that Nurmagomedov would consider a comeback if any of the four lightweights on Sunday's card can show him something worth getting back in the cage for. Yet his long-time training partner and friend Daniel Cormier, a former UFC two-weight champion, says it will take a lot for him to return.

"I think for Khabib, it's got to be something competitively. His financial position is so different. I just think it's not going to be money any more," Cormier told reporters at a UFC press event on Thursday. "(It would take) something competitive that goes 'wow, this makes me want to put everything else aside and prepare for a fight!', because that's what it takes."

McGregor is not giving too much thought to a rematch and is instead focusing on his second meeting with Poirier, whom he beat at featherweight during his meteoric rise. "I have so many weapons in my arsenal, they are all fine-tuned, I'm in a phenomenal place," McGregor told a news conference on Thursday.

"I look forward to getting out and showcasing them, painting my picture and putting on a beautiful performance for the fans around the world," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford says, “We want it to be the best”

Fans are tremendously excited after knowing Indiana Jones is returning after 12 years with Indiana Jones 5 on cinemas in July 2022. The movie will be the fifth and final installment of the franchise. Viewers may be wondering about the final...

We told farmers to come up with their own proposal, other than repeal, if they have anything better than our offer: Tomar.

We told farmers to come up with their own proposal, other than repeal, if they have anything better than our offer Tomar....

I don't want to speculate, but we're hopeful farmer unions will consider positively our proposal to suspend laws and find a solution: Tomar.

I dont want to speculate, but were hopeful farmer unions will consider positively our proposal to suspend laws and find a solution Tomar....

Sweden registers 4,214 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths on Friday

Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, registered 4,214 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 84 new deaths, taking the total to 11,005. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021