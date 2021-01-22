Left Menu
Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the doubles semifinal with a scintillating win over Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the ongoing Thailand Open on Friday.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:39 IST
Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Chirag enter semi-finals
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/SAIMedia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the doubles semifinal with a scintillating win over Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the ongoing Thailand Open on Friday. Satwiksairaj, who has also qualified for the mixed doubles semi-finals, along with Chirag won the 37-minute long match in two consecutive sets (21-18, 24-22). The second set saw the game going down to the wire but the Indian duo ensured they get over the line in the quarter-final clash.

In another match, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the tournament after losing to Ratchanok Intanon in the quarterfinal clash. Malaysia's Intanon had the upper hand in the game from the beginning of the encounter. She outclassed Sindhu in straight games 21-13, 21-9 that lasted for 38-minute.

In the men's singles, India's Sameer Verma also faced defeat at the hands of Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the quarterfinal match. Antonsen defeated Verma 21-13, 19-21, 22-20 in an intense one hour and 21 minutes long encounter. Earlier in the day, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj and Ashwini Ponnappa progressed into the semi-finals after a thrilling win over Malaysia's Goh Liu Ying and Chan Peng Soon.

The Indian pair came out victorious with an 18-21, 24-22, 22-20 win. It was a thrilling contest throughout with both sides making every effort to advance in the competition. Satwiksairaj and Ponnappa suffered a setback in the first game, losing 18-21. But the duo won the next two games, ensuring their spot in the semis. (ANI)

