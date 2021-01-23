Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal fan Ryan delighted with loan switch to London side

Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan said joining the club he backed as a youngster is a surreal experience that has filled him with great pride, after the 28-year-old sealed a loan switch to Premier League side Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 09:21 IST
Soccer-Arsenal fan Ryan delighted with loan switch to London side

Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan said joining the club he backed as a youngster is a surreal experience that has filled him with great pride, after the 28-year-old sealed a loan switch to Premier League side Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion. Ryan was a regular in the Brighton goalmouth since joining from Valencia in 2017 but fell out of favour with manager Graham Potter last season and the opportunity to spend the rest of the current campaign with Arsenal proved too good to resist.

"There's still an aura of surrealness to it all, to be honest," Ryan said on Arsenal's website. "I'm really proud, it's great and it's hard to sort of put into words the emotions and feeling that this is becoming a reality. "All those mornings as a young kid in Australia, getting up to watch the Champions League games and all that at four o'clock in the morning when I had school and these types of things.

Ryan, who is Australia's first-choice goalkeeper, will now compete for a starting berth with Arsenal's Bernd Leno. "I've never been a goalkeeper where I've liked to sit on the bench. I'm sure every goalkeeper says that, but I've come here under the circumstances where Bernd's done a great job since he's arrived and he's a top-quality goalkeeper," Ryan added.

"But I believe that I've shown that in my career until now and I'm looking to come in and push him and him push me. We'll try to get the best out of one another and to improve as individuals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Saturday Night Live: John Krasinski set to be first host in 2021

The popular late-night sketch series Saturday Night Live has announced its first batch of hosts for the new year with actor-director John Krasinski gearing up to make his Studio 8H debut. According to Fox News, the 41-year-old actors episod...

16 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog engulfs north India

Sixteen trains scheduled to New Delhi on Saturday, including Howrah-New Delhi Special and Saharsa-New Delhi Special, are running late due low visibility conditions and other operational reasons, said Chief Public Relations Officer CPRO, Nor...

Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences doctor to 5 years in jail

A Central Bureau of Investigation CBI court in Indore on Friday sentenced a doctor to five years of imprisonment and Rs 1,000 fine in a fraud case. Ranjan Sharma, Special Public Prosecutor, CBI told ANI, Accused Manish Kumar was caught by t...

Research on possible new combo therapy for head, neck cancer

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati have tested a new combination therapy in animal models to see if they could find a way to make an already effective treatment even better. Since theyre using a Food and Drug Administration-approve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021