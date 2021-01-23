Left Menu
Development News Edition

CONCACAF Champions League draw Feb 10; one leg final in Oct

PTI | Miami | Updated: 23-01-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 09:41 IST
CONCACAF Champions League draw Feb 10; one leg final in Oct

The CONCACAF Champions League will start with round of 16 matches from April 6-8 and April 13-15.

The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said Friday that the draw will be held Feb. 10.

The quarterfinals will be played from April 27-29 and May 4-6, the semifinals from Aug. 10-12 and Aug. 24-26 and a one leg final from Oct. 26-28. The host for the final will be the team with the better record in the earlier rounds, with goal difference the tiebreaker, if needed.

Atlanta, Columbus, Philadelphia and Portland qualified from the United States, and América, León, Cruz Azul and Monterrey from Mexico.

The field also includes the Toronto-Forge winner of Canada's championship; Saprissa and Alajuelense from Costa Rica; Marathon and Olimpia from Honduras; Pantoja from the Dominican Republic; Arcahaie from Haiti; and Real Estelí from Nicaragua.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IMF negotiators reach deal with Costa Rica over $1.75 bln loan

Costa Ricas government has reached a deal with an International Monetary Fund IMF technical mission over the policies that will serve as the basis for a 1.75 billion loan from the fund to the Central American country, the IMF said on Friday...

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P close lower as IBM, Intel weigh, coronavirus concerns rise

The Dow and SP 500 ended modestly lower on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Inteland IBM following their quarterly results, as hopes for a full economic reopening in the coming months waned.IBM Corp slumped a...

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro invokes Ramayana, thanks India for COVID-19 vaccine supply

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked India for supplying COVID-19 vaccines to his country and shared on social media an illustration of Lord Hanuman bringing Sanjivani booti from India to Brazil.Responding to Bolsonaro on Twitter ...

Jharkhand govt transfers principal secy health

The Jharkhand government hastransferred principal secretary of Health department NitinMadan Kulkarni and appointed K K Soan in his place, anofficial notification said.Kulkarni will be the new Divisional Commissioner ofChota Nagpur Division ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021