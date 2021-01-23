Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dickwella helps Sri Lanka fightback in 2nd test vs England

James Anderson, who bowled superbly on day one, made the breakthrough in his first over of the morning.England reviewed after the caught-behind appeal was turned down but the decision was overturned by the third umpire. Adding to his problems, Dickwella dropped several catches in the first test which England won by seven wickets.

PTI | Galle | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:11 IST
Dickwella helps Sri Lanka fightback in 2nd test vs England

England took two quick wickets Saturday but wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella fought back with an unbeaten 78 to help Sri Lanka to 313 for six at lunch on day two of the second test.

Dickwella had good support from Dilruwan Perera, who was unbeaten on 21 as the pair added 70 runs for the seventh wicket.

Resuming overnight on 229 for four, Sri Lanka lost century maker Angelo Mathews in the second over of the day. James Anderson, who bowled superbly on day one, made the breakthrough in his first over of the morning.

England reviewed after the caught-behind appeal was turned down but the decision was overturned by the third umpire. Mathews, who had struck a thin edge and then the ball brushed the pad before being collected by the keeper, made 110 off 238 balls with 11 boundaries.

Anderson rarely bowled a loose ball and his probing line and length was well supported by Mark Wood.

Wood, England's quickest bowler on tour, then dismissed debutant Ramesh Mendis for a duck, well caught by Joe Buttler down the leg side diving to his left.

Sri Lanka was in danger of being bowled out for fewer than 300 runs, but Dickwella put up a strong show as Sri Lanka kept fighting.

Dickwella has been under pressure after a string of low scores. Adding to his problems, Dickwella dropped several catches in the first test which England won by seven wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At 77.2 per cent, Aurangabad sees rise in vaccinations

At least 77.2 per cent healthworkers took the COVID-19 shots in Maharashtras Aurangabaddistrict on the fourth day of the vaccination drive, aconsiderable rise from the previous sessions, an official saidon Saturday.As many as 772 health wor...

UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

A group of British doctors have written to Englands chief medical officer to tell him to cut the gap between doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to six weeks from up to 12. Britain is prioritising giving first doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

At the moment, I'm not thinking about it: Hales on England recall

Alex Hales, who has taken the ongoing Big Bash League BBL by storm, isnt thinking about a possible England recall and is instead engrossed in his game which may help him in lifting the trophy for Sydney Thunder. Hales was axed from Englands...

Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemens Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis on Saturday towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdoms state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page.Since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021