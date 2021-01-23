Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak vs SA: Azhar Ali looks to return to winning ways on home soil

After a dismal outing in New Zealand, Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali is banking upon the home advantage in the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:11 IST
Pak vs SA: Azhar Ali looks to return to winning ways on home soil
Former Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After a dismal outing in New Zealand, Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali is banking upon the home advantage in the upcoming Test series against South Africa. Pakistan faced defeat in both the Tests against New Zealand and came out victorious in only one T20I on tour. Azhar feels the away tours have always been tough for Asian teams, but the situation changes on home soil.

"Home conditions bring confidence in players. If you remember, our batsmen in previous two home series (against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) had big chunks of runs and did really well," ESPNcricinfo quoted Azhar as saying. "But on away tours, it's always tough for Asian teams. But our batsmen fought it out. In England and New Zealand there was at least one batsman who made a century," he added.

Banking upon the home soil advantage Azhar is hoping to make the best out of the two Test-match series against South Africa, which commences from January 26 "There is a different level of pressure on away tours, but at home, everyone expects nothing less than a win. We must take the responsibility as a team to win matches at home," said Azhar.

"We will try to take this benefit [of playing at home] positively and maximise this opportunity at fullest to keep the opponent under pressure," he added. Last week, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher had said the Proteas have to come up with a proper game plan if they want to beat "dangerous" Pakistan in their own backyard.

"Pakistan is a dangerous side at home; we will have to come up with a proper strategy to beat them at their own backyard," Boucher had said in a release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine for Airport staff in Karnataka

The Karnataka government said staff members at all airports across the state are considered as frontline workers of COVID-19 and are permitted for vaccination against the virus on a priority basis.Commissioner Health and Family Welfare Serv...

Pak anti-terrorism court jails Hafiz Saeed’s 3 aides in terror financing case

A Pakistani Anti-Terrorism Court has sentenced three leaders of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeeds Jamaat-ud-Dawah JuD terrorist organisation to six months in prison in a case of terror financing.Saeeds brother-in-law Hafiz Abdur Rehman ...

Russia's RDIF signs vaccine production deal with Turkey - Ifax

Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Turkey on production of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Interfax news agency reported. RDIF added that it had begun transferring the production ...

Modi reaches out to indigenous Assamese bestowing on them land rights amid anti-CAA clamour

Reaching out to the indigenouspeople of election-bound Assam amid frequent anti-CAAprotests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributedland ownership certificates to over one lakh such families,insisting the move will guarantee th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021