Rugby-Sharks book place in Currie Cup final with win in Cape Town

Lock JJ van der Mescht scored the only try of the game to help the Sharks to a 19-9 Currie Cup semi-final victory over Western Province on Saturday in the last professional fixture to be held at Cape Town’s Newlands stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:11 IST
Lock JJ van der Mescht scored the only try of the game to help the Sharks to a 19-9 Currie Cup semi-final victory over Western Province on Saturday in the last professional fixture to be held at Cape Town’s Newlands stadium. The Sharks will play the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in the decider of South Africa’s domestic provincial competition next Saturday, seeking to add to their eight previous titles.

The Bulls have won the trophy on 23 occasions, but not since 2009. They beat the Lions 26-21 earlier on Saturday. Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch kicked four penalties and a conversion in a match played in front of empty stands due to COVID-19 regulations and in unseasonal rain, which made the prospect of an open, running contest unlikely.

Van der Mescht burrowed over from close range on 73 minutes to seal the win and ensure it would be an unhappy send-off for Western Province at Newlands, which first hosted rugby in 1890. They will switch from next season to the modern Cape Town Stadium, built ahead of the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

