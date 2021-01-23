Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Juventus defender De Ligt receives coronavirus all-clear

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:24 IST
Soccer-Juventus defender De Ligt receives coronavirus all-clear
The Netherlands international, who tested positive for the virus on Jan. 8, will be in Andrea Pirlo’s squad for Sunday’s game in Turin after two swab tests came back negative. Image Credit: ANI

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has recovered from COVID-19 and could feature in their next Serie A match against Bologna, the Italian champions announced on Saturday.

The Netherlands international, who tested positive for the virus on Jan. 8, will be in Andrea Pirlo's squad for Sunday's game in Turin after two swab tests came back negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts Rs 11.19 cr net loss in Dec quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Scottish nationalists lay groundwork for second independence referendum

The Scottish National Party published a Roadmap to Referendum on Saturday, laying out plans for another vote on Scottish independence just as the United Kingdom grapples with COVID-19 and the impact of Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris J...

World witnessing a strong India as Netaji dreamt of: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have beenproud to see that the world is witnessing a strong India fromthe LAC to the LOC.The Line of Control LoC divides Jammu and Kashmirbetween India and P...

Sisi says Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday

Egypt will begin coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday, beginning with medical staff, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said in recorded comments on Saturday. On Friday, Egypt recorded 748 new cases and 52 deaths. However, health officials say th...

Lalu shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad wasshifted to AIIMS-Delhi in an air ambulance on Saturday afterhis health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatmentat a hospital here, officials said.Prasad 72, convicted in fodder scam cases, wasundergo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021