Soccer-Juventus defender De Ligt receives coronavirus all-clear

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has recovered from COVID-19 and could feature in their next Serie A match against Bologna, the Italian champions announced on Saturday.

The Netherlands international, who tested positive for the virus on Jan. 8, will be in Andrea Pirlo's squad for Sunday's game in Turin after two swab tests came back negative.

