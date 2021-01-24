Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lightning look to extend streak vs. uncertain Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning are heading in opposite directions as their two-game Central Division series prepares to end. The Lightning won for the third time in three games this season with a 3-2 overtime victory on Thursday. The two sides meet Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio, to conclude what is expected to be another slugfest of hard knocks, short-tempered, edgy play and strong goaltending. Ogier poised for record eighth Monte Carlo win, Tanak out again

Seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier was poised for a record eighth Monte Carlo rally success after taking the lead from Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans in the season opener on Saturday. The Frenchman, who was born and grew up in Gap where the rally is based to the north of the Mediterranean principality, stretched out a 13-second lead over Welshman Evans with Sunday's four stages remaining. Sousa withdraws from Australian Open due to strict COVID-19 protocols

Portugal's Joao Sousa says he will not travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open despite returning a negative test for COVID-19 due to the Australian government's strict protocols on a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon arrival. Seventy-two players are currently confined to their rooms in Melbourne ahead of the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam after positive cases were discovered on three flights ferrying them to Australia. Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86. Aaron joined the Braves management to become one of the few African-Americans in a baseball executive position after retiring as a player in 1976 with 755 career home runs, a record unmatched for more than three decades. Aaron died "peacefully in his sleep," the Braves said in a statement. Reports: Ex-NBA guard J.J. Barea to play in Spain

Former Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea will continue his career with Estudiantes of the Spanish Liga Endesa, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The Mavericks released the fan favorite before the start of the 2020-21 season. NBA roundup: Clint Capela's triple-double leads Hawks past Wolves

Clint Capela recorded his first career triple-double and Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points to pace the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Friday and extend their winning streak to three games. Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocked shots, becoming the first NBA player to have a triple-double with blocks since 2018. Capela joined Dikembe Mutombo (2000) and Tree Rollins (1979, two in 1982 and 1983) as Atlanta Hawks to record a triple-double including blocked shots. Capela also became the third Hawks player ever to post 10 or more blocks in a single game. McIlroy retakes lead from Hatton heading into Abu Dhabi final round

Rory McIlroy leapfrogged Tyyrell Hatton to reclaim a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, carding 67 to go 13-under overall on Saturday. McIlroy, the world number six, was five shots off overnight leader Hatton and finished his incomplete second round on par early on Saturday before the 31-year-old clawed his way back into the lead in the third. Jackets send Pierre-Luc Dubois to Jets for Patrik Laine

The Columbus Blue Jackets traded center Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for right winger Patrik Laine and center Jack Roslovic on Saturday. The Jets also will receive a 2022 third-round draft pick. Blue Jays make George Springer signing official

The Toronto Blue Jays officially announced the signing of center fielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract on Saturday. The deal, originally reported on Tuesday, includes a $10 million signing bonus and allows the three-time All-Star to block trades to eight teams. Rockets visit Mavs in matchup of teams on back-to-backs

In many ways, the Houston Rockets got exactly what they needed Friday night in Detroit, a truth that goes beyond their second road win of the season and the end of their three-game losing skid. The Rockets will hope to build on their momentum in a Saturday road game against the Dallas Mavericks.

