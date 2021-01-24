NFL-Bills defensive coordinator 'won't sleep' planning for Chiefs QB Mahomes

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said working out ways to stop Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can give coaches sleepless nights as his side prepare to face the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday. The Bills successfully stopped Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in their 17-3 victory last weekend ahead of the AFC Championship meeting with the Chiefs and Frazier said his team's task had only become tougher.

Mahomes said on Friday that he had cleared the NFL's concussion protocol after getting knocked out in last Sunday's match and is available for selection. "The preparation that went into that (defending Jackson) - man, that offence is hard. He's a tough guy to get on the ground but we were able to get it done. I'm very proud of our players," Frazier told Sky Sports on Saturday.

"It doesn't get any easier. Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. He can run around, throw it all kinds of different ways. I've been watching the tape and thinking, 'I'm not going to be able to sleep tonight'. "I thought it was tough with Lamar, but trying to figure out how to defend this guy? He has weapons too; those wide receivers are really good and he has a tight end (Travis Kelce) that is maybe the best in the league."

Frazier said the key to beating the Chiefs was to figure out a way to slow them down. "And it starts with the quarterback. His athleticism; he's a smart player as well," Frazier added.

"You've got to figure out a way to rattle him. I'm saying the same thing every defensive coordinator says in the league when they play him - there haven't been many people that have had success at slowing him down, but we're going to try."

