Ankola seeks MCA permission to select Vizay Hazare probables at earliest

Chief selector Salil Ankola has written to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) seeking permission to select probables for the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the earliest to avoid a debacle of the team like during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Mumbai were knocked out at the league stage of the domestic T20 tournament after losing four straight games. They won only one game in the league stage.

''I have come to know ... our senior men's cricket team coach Mr Amit Pagnis has submitted his resignation on 20th January 2021. BCCI has strongly mentioned commencing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 from mid February but still not confirmed yet,'' Ankola wrote in a mail to MCA office bearers, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

''I request our association to give us (selectors) the go ahead for selecting the probables at the earliest so (that) matches can be planned, narrow down the team ... give our team time to prepare unlike what happened in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where we displayed a dismal performance,'' Ankola said.

He said he felt ''time is running out.'' It is learnt that Mumbai coach Amit Pagnis has sent a mail to the MCA, stating that he wants to step down as coach following the team's dismal show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

An office bearer of the MCA said both the issues would be discussed in the Apex Council meeting scheduled in the coming week. The BCCI, which is currently conducting the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, is yet to decide on the staging of Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Ranji Trophy.

