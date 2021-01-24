Soccer-Baumgartlinger's Euro chances in doubt after serious injury

Left Menu
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger may be sidelined for a long time after suffering a serious knee injury in their 1-0 loss to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, the club said on Sunday, putting the Austrian's Euro 2021 participation in doubt.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger may be sidelined for a long time after suffering a serious knee injury in their 1-0 loss to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, the club said on Sunday, putting the Austrian's Euro 2021 participation in doubt. Baumgartlinger, who captains the Austrian national team, had to be taken off in the 81st minute after turning his knee.

"Leverkusen could be without midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger for a long time," the club said in a statement. "A serious knee injury is suspected." Leverkusen said the player would undergo further tests on Sunday afternoon to determine the extent of his injury and the plan for his recovery.

Leverkusen are in third place in the Bundesliga, seven points off leaders Bayern Munich. Austria have been drawn in June's Euro tournament group C along with Ukraine, North Macedonia and Netherlands.

