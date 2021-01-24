Rallying-Ogier takes record eighth Monte Carlo win and 50th WRC victory
Seven times world rally champion Sebastien Ogier celebrated the 50th victory of his career by winning the Monte Carlo season-opener for a record eighth time on Sunday. The Frenchman, who was born and grew up in Gap where the rally is based, beat Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans by 32.6 seconds in a Toyota one-two.
Last year's winner Thierry Neuville of Belgium denied the Japanese manufacturer a podium sweep with third place for Hyundai. Ogier had previously been level with compatriot and nine times world champion Sebastien Loeb with seven Monte Carlo rally wins each.
The 37-year-old Ogier took a maximum 30-point haul from the asphalt event in the French Alps, run without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after also winning the final power stage for five bonus points.
