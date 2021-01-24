Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hatton outplays McIlroy to claim Abu Dhabi Championship

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:38 IST
Hatton outplays McIlroy to claim Abu Dhabi Championship
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shot a sparkling 6-under par in the final round on Sunday to win the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship by four strokes after overnight leader Rory McIlroy faded with an uninspired even-par 72 to drop into third.

Hatton carded a closing 66 to finish 18 under par and secure a sixth European Tour title, a victory that will go a long way towards securing a second Ryder Cup appearance in September.

Australia's Jason Scrivener recorded an eagle and five birdies in a back nine 29 to claim second place on 14 under, with McIlroy a shot further back following a disappointing final round.

McIlroy held a one-shot advantage at the start on Sunday and doubled his lead thanks to birdies on the second and third, but three-putted the fourth and also dropped a shot on the par-five eighth following a poor drive.

Playing partner Hatton matched McIlroy's birdie on the second and also picked up shots on the seventh and ninth to reach the turn with a two-shot lead.

McIlroy looked certain to close the gap when he found the par-five 10th in two, inches closer to the hole than Hatton was in three, but Hatton holed from 35 feet for an unlikely birdie and McIlroy two-putted for his.

A bogey on the 11th dropped McIlroy further off the pace and Hatton made certain of victory with birdies on the 13th and 16th.

McIlroy now has four second-place finishes, four thirds and a fifth in his last 10 starts in Abu Dhabi, but will be disappointed at failing to claim his first win since November 2019, especially after starting with a superb 64.

The Abu Dhabi Championship begins a run of three events in the "Gulf Swing" — the Dubai Desert Classic and the Saudi International come next.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccinated Anganwadi teacher in Telangana dies following chest pain: Doctors

A 45-year old Anganwaadi teacherwho was administered COVID-19 vaccine nearly a week ago, diedafter complaining of chest pain overnight in Warangal districtin Telangana, doctors said on Sunday.The teacher, vaccinated on January 19, had taken...

Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh; IMD predicts spell of chill in north, central India

Cold weather conditions continued as Kufri, Bharmour, Keylong and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Sunday, with the IMD predicting a fresh spell of chill in parts of north and central India in the coming days. Meanwhile,...

UP ATS arrests two Chinese nationals for alleged role in money laundering case

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday said it has arrested two Chinese nationals from Noida for their involvement in a money laundering case. The duo, including a woman, had allegedly used forged documents to open b...

About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg COVID-19 outbreak

Airbus said on Sunday about 500 of its staff had gone into quarantine after 21 workers at its aircraft factory in Hamburg tested positive for the new coronavirus. The company said the staff had been asked to stay at home as a precautionary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021