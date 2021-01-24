Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frenchman Ogier wins Monte Carlo Rally for a record 8th win

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally for a record eighth time on Sunday, breaking the previous best mark he shared with countryman Sebastien Loeb.It was the seven-time world champion Ogiers 50th career win in what will be his final full season.The Toyota Yaris driver beat team rival Elfyn Evans by 32.6 seconds with Belgian driver Thierry Neuville 113.5 behind Ogier in third place.Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia stood on top of their car as they celebrated.Its the rally Ive won the most.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:39 IST
Frenchman Ogier wins Monte Carlo Rally for a record 8th win

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally for a record eighth time on Sunday, breaking the previous best mark he shared with countryman Sebastien Loeb.

It was the seven-time world champion Ogier's 50th career win in what will be his final full season.

The Toyota Yaris driver beat team rival Elfyn Evans by 32.6 seconds with Belgian driver Thierry Neuville 1:13.5 behind Ogier in third place.

Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia stood on top of their car as they celebrated.

“It's the rally I've won the most. It is always special winning here,'' the 37-year-old Ogier said. ''It's the rally which made me dream since I was little.” Ogier won Sunday's first stage in icy conditions to extend his overnight lead to 21 seconds over Evans.

Although the Welshman clawed back one second on the next stage — won by the Hyundai driver NeuvilleOgier was in dominant form on the day's third special and won it to lead by 28 seconds going into the final stage.

He signed off in style by winning that one, too, as Japanese manufacturer Toyota celebrated its first Monte Carlo victory since 1998.

Evans had a glimmer of hope when he led Ogier by 7 seconds on Friday night. But that was after Ogier sustained a flat tire during that afternoon on snowy roads, and Evans acknowledged he could not sustain enough pressure.

“It's been good, but just not 100 percent as it should have been,” he said. “Never consistently where I liked to be.” Overall, drivers completed 258 kilometers (160 miles) over 14 stages in a shorter edition of the race, which was held without fans on the roadside because of the coronavirus.

Last year, Neuville won by just 2.2 seconds ahead of Ogier, who had won the previous six editions of the rally after first winning it in 2009.

The nine-time world champion Loeb won Monte Carlo seven times between 2003-13.

The next event on the 12-race calendar is the Arctic Rally in Finland, starting on Feb. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccinated Anganwadi teacher in Telangana dies following chest pain: Doctors

A 45-year old Anganwaadi teacherwho was administered COVID-19 vaccine nearly a week ago, diedafter complaining of chest pain overnight in Warangal districtin Telangana, doctors said on Sunday.The teacher, vaccinated on January 19, had taken...

Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh; IMD predicts spell of chill in north, central India

Cold weather conditions continued as Kufri, Bharmour, Keylong and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Sunday, with the IMD predicting a fresh spell of chill in parts of north and central India in the coming days. Meanwhile,...

UP ATS arrests two Chinese nationals for alleged role in money laundering case

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday said it has arrested two Chinese nationals from Noida for their involvement in a money laundering case. The duo, including a woman, had allegedly used forged documents to open b...

About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg COVID-19 outbreak

Airbus said on Sunday about 500 of its staff had gone into quarantine after 21 workers at its aircraft factory in Hamburg tested positive for the new coronavirus. The company said the staff had been asked to stay at home as a precautionary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021