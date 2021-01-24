Left Menu
Lahiri to return next week as Si Woo Kim flies Asian flag at Amex golf

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will return to action next week, confident that his game is in right place despite missing the cut at the American Express Championship.Lahiri will be back at the tee at the Farmers Insurance to try and make up for the average show this week.

PTI | Laquinta | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:00 IST
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will return to action next week, confident that his game is in right place despite missing the cut at the American Express Championship.

Lahiri will be back at the tee at the Farmers Insurance to try and make up for the average show this week. Lahiri shot 68 and 73 and missed the cut by one shot. ''I need to gather myself and get ready for next week. I still believe my game is in a good place but I need to cut down some unforced errors and get consistent,'' Lahiri, whose last global win came in India at the Hero Indian Open 2015, said. Korea’s Si Woo Kim shot a 5-under 67 to share the third round lead with Max Homa and Tony Finau. And that was despite his putter letting him down at time.

The 25-year-old Kim snared five birdies against no bogeys at PGA West Stadium Course to tie for the lead on 15-under 201 and give himself an opportunity to win a third PGA TOUR victory, his last being THE PLAYERS Championship in 2017.

