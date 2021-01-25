Left Menu
Athletics-Olympic shot put champion Crouser sets world record

Crouser, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, on his opening attempt bettered the 32-year-old mark of 22.66m set by American Randy Barnes in 1989. The 28-year-old also bettered the old world record on his third attempt with an effort of 22.70m.

Updated: 25-01-2021 04:33 IST
Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser of the United States set a world indoor record of 22.82 metres at the American Track League series opener in Fayetteville, AR. on Sunday. Crouser, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, on his opening attempt bettered the 32-year-old mark of 22.66m set by American Randy Barnes in 1989.

The 28-year-old also bettered the old world record on his third attempt with an effort of 22.70m. Crouser finished off the meet with a throw of 22.48m, his third-best of the day, but still a mark that only two other men have ever bettered indoors.

"It’s a pretty good start to 2021," said Crouser. Grant Holloway, the 110m hurdles world champion, showed good early season form, equalling his U.S. 60m hurdles record with a dominant run of 7.35 seconds, while former world indoor 60m champion Trayvon Bromell won his sprint in 6.58 seconds.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

