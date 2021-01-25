Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England rip through Sri Lanka top order to take command of second test

Debutant Ramesh Mendis (11 not out) and Dilruwan Perera (one not out) will resume after lunch but they are the last two recognised batsmen. England, who won last week's first test by seven wickets, resumed on 339-9 but added only five runs in 11 balls before Leach was the last man dismissed, leg before wicket to Dilruwan Perera.

Reuters | Galle | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:30 IST
Cricket-England rip through Sri Lanka top order to take command of second test

England took six quick wickets as they ripped through Sri Lanka’s top order on the fourth day of the second test at Galle International Stadium on Monday, putting themselves in a strong position to go on and sweep the series. Sri Lanka were reeling at 67-6 at lunch, 104 runs ahead after dismissing England for 344 in their first innings earlier in the day.

Any hope the hosts had of setting England a daunting target on a difficult wicket were undone as spinners Dom Bess (3-22) and Jack Leach (3-27) wreaked havoc. Debutant Ramesh Mendis (11 not out) and Dilruwan Perera (one not out) will resume after lunch but they are the last two recognised batsmen.

England, who won last week's first test by seven wickets, resumed on 339-9 but added only five runs in 11 balls before Leach was the last man dismissed, leg before wicket to Dilruwan Perera. It left England trailing by 37 runs after Sri Lanka had scored 381 in their first innings.

England’s spin twins, neither of whom took a wicket in the first innings, then set about the Sri Lanka batting with Leach trapping Kusal Perera (14) before Bess had Oshada Fernando (three) caught at short leg by Zac Crawley. Crawley took another fine catch close in, this time off the bowling of Leach, as Lahiru Thirimanne was next to depart for 13 runs to leave Sri Lanka 37-3.

Angelo Mathews then slogged at a delivery that Bess tossed up and missed it, to be clean bowled for five, and Sri Lanka were 47-5 when stand-in captain Dinesh Chandimal tried to knock Leach out of the park but succeeded only in top-edging and was caught by James Anderson. Niroshan Dickwella (seven) hit the ball straight to Dan Lawrence at cover to be the sixth batsman sent back to the pavilion. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hope we get rid of COVID-19 this year, says Kejriwal

After hoisting the Tricolour at Delhi Secretariat on the eve 72nd Republic Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the COVID-19 pandemic as difficult phase and hoped that we will get rid of the virus this year. I hope this year...

Google opening up its spaces in US to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites: Sundar Pichai

Googles Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Monday that the tech giant will open up its spaces in the US to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites and committed more than USD 150 million to promote vaccine education.Google is i...

Parineeti Chopra excited about 'The Girl On The Train' being rated most awaited film on IMDb

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is feeling over the moon as her upcoming outing titled The Girl On The Train has been voted as the most awaited film of the season on IMDb by users. The Kill Dil actor is thrilled that her movie is being eag...

Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia

Israeli authorities on Monday extradited a woman wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse in Australia following a six-year legal battle that strained relations between the two governments, her attorney confirmed.Malka Leifer, a former teach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021