Left Menu
Development News Edition

Klopp vows to get Liverpool's strikers firing again

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he will get his forwards (Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Robert Firmino) firing on all cylinders in the upcoming matches.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:49 IST
Klopp vows to get Liverpool's strikers firing again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he will get his forwards (Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Robert Firmino) firing on all cylinders in the upcoming matches. Klopp's remark came as Liverpool bowed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round after losing to Manchester United 3-2. In the match, both goals for Liverpool were registered by Salah, but in the end, Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick tilted the match in favour of United.

Liverpool has registered just one win from their last seven games across all competitions, and the side has also seen a lack of goals in their last few matches. "I don't want to make that every week now. I didn't see any confidence problems against United. But what we said is when you don't score for a while it's not good for the confidence, obviously. The best strikers in the world can tell you they all had moments when they didn't score with each chance. But it's all about how you deal with it. We are on it, believe me, and we will sort that," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool will now be seen in action against Tottenham on Thursday in the Premier League. Klopp has said that his side will soon be back, firing and the trademark confidence would be there for everyone to see. "There's no doubt about my trust. But trust doesn't mean we are not critical of ourselves, it's not that I say, 'You did everything right in the last few years so now I don't care if you made some mistakes.' That's not like this. We are really in the situation 100 per cent. But you don't have to worry about us, as a group we are really together. We know it," said Klopp.

"If I have a problem, we have a problem. If one player has a problem, we have a problem. That's all our problem at the moment so we have to sort it together and that's what we will do. Nobody thinks about the very good things that happened in the last few years -- nobody. We are just in this moment and try to win football games again. That's all," he added. Defending champions Liverpool are currently at the fourth spot in Premier League standings, six points behind table-toppers Manchester United. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CPCL reports net loss of Rs 556.44 cr in Q3

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CPCL on Monday reported a Rs 556.44 crore loss in the December quarter due to lower refinery run and tax expenses.CPCL had reported a Rs 290.58 crore profit in the same period a year back, the company said ...

All qualifying education assistants to be paid for Jan 2021

The Department of Basic Education says it is working with Provincial Education Departments PEDs to ensure that all qualifying education assistants and general school assistants -- who were employed in December and have submitted all the req...

Maintain peace during tractor rally, appeals Punjab CM

Ahead of the farmers tractor rally on Republic Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to the farmers to ensure that the event remains peaceful while urging the Centre once again to heed the troubled voice of t...

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications assessed in KZN

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications have been assessed in KwaZulu-Natal since the process commenced this year.The South African Social Security Agency SASSA in KwaZulu-Natal said more beneficiaries are heeding the call to v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021