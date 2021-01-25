Left Menu
Development News Edition

England to host New Zealand for two Tests in June

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that England will start their home international summer with a two-match Test series against New Zealand, commencing from June 2.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:02 IST
England to host New Zealand for two Tests in June
England skipper Joe Root and New Zealand captain Kane WIlliamson (Photo/ England Cricket). Image Credit: ANI

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that England will start their home international summer with a two-match Test series against New Zealand, commencing from June 2. Joe Root's team will host number one ranked Test side New Zealand for two Test matches at Lord's (June 2-6) and Edgbaston (June 10-14).

England will also play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens on June 23 and June 24 and the final T20I will be played at The Ageas Bowl on June 26. These matches will precede the already-announced three-match Royal London Series against Sri Lanka which starts from June 29. Planning for the England Visually Impaired team's Ashes series against Australia remains subject to COVID-19 assessments, ECB said.

"The prospect of our England Men's team taking on the world's two top-ranked Test nations in New Zealand and India this summer is something for us all to savour," ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said in a statement. England are currently playing a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. After that, England are set to lock horns with India in four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs. The first Test is set to begin in Chennai on February 5.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been named in England's squad for the first two Tests against India, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday. Stokes and Archer are currently not a part of England's squad for the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, but the duo will return to action after a much-deserved break. Rory Burns has also returned to the squad for Tests against India.

Under the leadership of Joe Root, England will be looking to show a spirited performance to bolster their chances of making it to the finals of the World Test Championship in June. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CPCL reports net loss of Rs 556.44 cr in Q3

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CPCL on Monday reported a Rs 556.44 crore loss in the December quarter due to lower refinery run and tax expenses.CPCL had reported a Rs 290.58 crore profit in the same period a year back, the company said ...

All qualifying education assistants to be paid for Jan 2021

The Department of Basic Education says it is working with Provincial Education Departments PEDs to ensure that all qualifying education assistants and general school assistants -- who were employed in December and have submitted all the req...

Maintain peace during tractor rally, appeals Punjab CM

Ahead of the farmers tractor rally on Republic Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to the farmers to ensure that the event remains peaceful while urging the Centre once again to heed the troubled voice of t...

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications assessed in KZN

Over 4 000 Temporary Disability Grant reapplications have been assessed in KwaZulu-Natal since the process commenced this year.The South African Social Security Agency SASSA in KwaZulu-Natal said more beneficiaries are heeding the call to v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021