Soccer-Reaction to Chelsea's sacking of manager Frank Lampard
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:38 IST
Reaction to the sacking of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Monday: "This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers" - Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.
"Utterly ludicrous after his first bad run. It was always going to need time given so many new signings feeling their way into a new club. Patience being a virtue is seldom recognised in this sport. They never learn" - former England striker Gary Lineker commenting on reports Lampard would be sacked. "It took him a little bit too long to get his team playing the way he wanted it, and I think the price tag he had on it really was one of the crucial decisions for the club." - former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot.
