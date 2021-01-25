Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: NEUFC's Deshorn confident of breaching Bagan's defensive castle

For NorthEast United, life in the Indian Super League (ISL) without Gerard Nus has been off to a positive start. But now they face a much tougher test of their credentials when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Tuesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:48 IST
ISL 7: NEUFC's Deshorn confident of breaching Bagan's defensive castle
ATKMB head coach Antonio Habas (file image). Image Credit: ANI

For NorthEast United, life in the Indian Super League (ISL) without Gerard Nus has been off to a positive start. But now they face a much tougher test of their credentials when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Tuesday. With teams entering the final third of the season, NEUFC can afford no more slip-ups if they are to enter the playoffs. Fortunately, as they line up against a team that has been stingy at the back all season, they have found an unexpected source of goals. Against Jamshedpur on Sunday, the winner was scored by Deshorn Brown, who arrived from Bengaluru FC recently. The Jamaican, who had failed to impress at Bengaluru FC, seems to have hit the ground running at NEUFC.

"It's a different style to what Bengaluru play. I think we will get more scoring opportunities here. I like the style and it will do better for me in the long run as well. The difference is that these guys, they tried to penetrate down the middle as compared to Bengaluru. At Bengaluru, they try to go out wide and play crosses, but the delivery of the crosses is not great which makes it really difficult for the strikers to score," said NorthEast United's Deshorn Brown. Brown's promising debut along with a potential return to form for Federico Gallego -- who assisted in both goals against Jamshedpur -- augurs well for NEUFC.

"We'll stick to the plan. They are a good team but any team can beat any team. We just have to get going from the beginning and things will happen," said Brown. For ATKMB, it's all about keeping in pursuit of Mumbai City FC in the hope that they will slip up. Antonio Lopez Habas' men left it late to win their previous encounter game against Chennaiyin FC and the Spanish coach understands that NEUFC will present a tough challenge as well.

"I think the team played well for 90 minutes against Chennnaiyin. The players understood that we needed to win the game. We changed the system of how we play and under this new system, it was possible to score more goals," said Habas. "We have to give respect to our opponents and we have to be at our best to win the match. They are a difficult opponent. They have good players and they will make it difficult for us," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italian bond yields off highs on talk of new govt without election

Italys borrowing costs fell from two-and-a-half-month highs on Monday as investors focused on the chance that snap elections may be averted by the formation of a new government. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte could resign as early as...

Templeton: SC says will first deal with objection to e-voting, distribution of funds to unitholders

The Supreme Court Monday said it would first deal with the issues related to objection to the e-voting process for winding up Franklin Templetons six mutual fund schemes and distribution of money to the unitholders.A bench comprising Justic...

Rugby Africa releases detailed calendar of upcoming competitions

Rugby Africa RugbyAfrique.com is gearing up for a potentially exciting year across the continent with its release of a detailed calendar of upcoming competitions.One of the six regional associations of World Rugby, Rugby Africa stages five ...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump, hopes grow for stimulus

Nasdaq futures jumped on Monday as markets geared up for a busy week of earnings from mega-cap technology companies, against the backdrop of rising hopes for a fiscal package from the Biden administration.The so-called stay-at-home winners ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021