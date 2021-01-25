Hopefully Motera becomes an IPL venue soon: Dinesh Karthik

Ahead of the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu skipper Dinesh Karthik on Monday said that the new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad looks amazing and added that he wishes the stadium becomes an IPL venue soon. "The new stadium looks awesome! Well done, @bcci and @GCAMotera. I'm sure the International matches played here are gonna be fun and hopefully it becomes an IPL venue soon. Excited to play here tomorrow," tweeted Karthik.

Motera Stadium will be hosting quarterfinals, semifinals and the final of the Syed Mushtaq Trophy this week. The newly built stadium will then host two Tests and five T20Is between India and England in February-March this year. With a seating capacity of more than 1,10,000, the Motera Stadium will dislodge Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground as the world's largest stadium.

Located in Ahmedabad, the Motera Stadium was made in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 at the time of construction, which has now been increased. Motera will also beat Eden Gardens in Kolkata as India's largest cricket stadium, which has a seating capacity of 66,000 spectators.

On Tuesday, Karnataka and Punjab will start the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and later in the day, Tamil Nadu will clash against Himachal Pradesh. The remaining two quarter-finals between Haryana-Baroda and Bihari-Rajasthan will take place on Wednesday. (ANI)

