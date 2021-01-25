Left Menu
Development News Edition

TT player Mouma Das, five other sportspersons awarded Padma Shri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:38 IST
TT player Mouma Das, five other sportspersons awarded Padma Shri

Veteran table tennis player Mouma Das and the legendary PT Usha's coach Madhavan Nambiar were among six sportspersons awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India on the eve of the country's 72nd Republic Day.

Besides Mouma and the great athletics coach, better known as OM Nambiar, former India women's basketball team captain P Anitha, long-distance runner Sudha, former Indian wrestler Virender Singh and para athlete KY Venkatesh have also been honoured with the country's fourth highest civilian award in the sports category.

Every year, the award winners are announced on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma awardees are felicitated by the President of India.

Mouma, who won the Arjuna Award in 2013, became only the second table tennis player after Achanta Sharath Kamal to win the Padma Shri. Sharath won the recognition in 2019.

''I became mother in December 2019 and didn't get to play after that because of the COVID pandemic. This honour will give me extra motivation to comeback stronger and win more laureuls for the country,'' Mouma, who won multiple Commonwealth and South Asian Games medals, told PTI.

Sudha, who was awarded the Arjuna in 2012, is the second-most renowned athlete to bag the recognition. She is an Indian Olympic athlete in the 3000 metres steeplechase event.

A national record holder in the event, she has represented India at international events since 2005. Singh is an Asian champion in the discipline and has won two gold and four silver medals at various editions of Asian Games and the continental championships. She had represented India at two consecutive Olympic Games, in 2012 and 2016.

Nambiar, renowned for being Usha's coach, is a 1985 Dronacharya awardee.

Virender is a bronze medal-winning wrestler in the 1992 World Wrestling Championship at Cali, Colombia.

He also won a silver medal in Commonwealth Championship in 1995 (Senior, 74kg, freestyle). Venkatesh was a para athlete who has his name in the Limca Book of Records for winning the highest number of medals in the World Dwarf Games, 2005. He also represented India at the first International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletics World Championships in Berlin, Germany in 1994.

Anshu Jamsenpa is an Indian mountaineer and the first woman in the world to scale the Mount Everest twice in a season, and the fastest double summitter to do so within five days.

This year no sporstperson has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Mexican president's COVID-19 diagnosis raises questions over pandemic management

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors announcement that he had COVID-19 just a few hours after taking a commercial flight has raised fresh questions over his handling of the pandemic and set off a scramble by top officials to get t...

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' coronavirus variants prompts tougher UK quarantine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening border quarantine rules because of the risk of vaccine-busting new coronavirus variants. New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are opening up the pros...

Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender people serving in U.S. military

President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that overturned a controversial ban by his predecessor on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, a move cheered by LGBTQ advocates that fulfills a campaign promise. Flan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021