Rugby-Bortolami to coach Benetton Treviso from June

Former Italy captain Marco Bortolami will become head coach of Italian Pro14 side Benetton Treviso in June on a three-year contract, the club said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:23 IST
Former Italy captain Marco Bortolami will become head coach of Italian Pro14 side Benetton Treviso in June on a three-year contract, the club said on Monday. Bortolami, 40, will replace Kieran Crowley, former All Blacks fullback and Canada coach, who leaves in June after five years and a half. The club decided to end his contract one year in advance.

"The experience he has earned as assistant in the last five seasons has allowed him to get to know our club, our philosophy, and all the dynamics of our team perfectly," Benetton Treviso president Amerino Zatta said in a statement https://benettonrugby.it/marco-bortolami-sara-il-nuovo-head-coach-per-i-prossimi-tre-anni. The former Zebre lock, capped 112 times by Italy, joined Benetton Treviso as assistant coach in charge of lineout training after retiring in 2016.

