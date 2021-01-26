Soccer-Real defender Nacho tests positive for coronavirus

Left Menu
Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said late on Monday. Real coach Zinedine Zidane had tested positive last week, while forward Eden Hazard, midfielder Casemiro and defender Eder Militao also contracted the virus earlier this season. Real are second in the league standings with 40 points from 19 games, seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champions said late on Monday. The 31-year-old Spain international, who has made 10 appearances for Real in all competitions this season, was absent for their 4-1 victory at Alaves over the weekend.

He is expected to miss Saturday's home game against Levante. Real coach Zinedine Zidane had tested positive last week, while forward Eden Hazard, midfielder Casemiro and defender Eder Militao also contracted the virus earlier this season.

Real are second in the league standings with 40 points from 19 games, seven points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

