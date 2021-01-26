Left Menu
NHL roundup: Scott Wedgewood, Devils shut out Islanders Scott Wedgewood stopped all 28 shots he faced in his first NHL shutout in more than three years Sunday night, and the New Jersey Devils scored twice late in the first period of a 2-0 win over the visiting New York Islanders in Newark, N.J. Wedgewood's gem came in just his second NHL start since February 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:29 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics: French committee head sees 'difficult' Games for non-vaccinated athletes

Athletes aiming to compete at this year's Tokyo Games without getting vaccinated against the coronavirus will face very tough conditions, the head of France's Olympic Committee (CNOSF) was quoted as saying. More than 15,000 competitors expected at the Games, which are due to start on July 23. They were postponed last year because of COVID-19. Southern Hills replaces Trump-owned course for 2022 PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship, which until two weeks ago was due to be played at a Donald Trump-owned course in New Jersey, will now he held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the PGA of America said on Monday. The event needed a new home after the PGA of America decided to move it from Trump National Golf Club after Trump exhorted thousands of his supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress met to certify his presidential election defeat by Joe Biden. MLS announces preseason, season start dates

Major League Soccer announced Monday that the season will start on Saturday, April 3, with training permitted to begin on Feb. 22. MLS's 27 clubs will each play 34 matches, concluding with Decision Day on Nov. 7. NHL roundup: Scott Wedgewood, Devils shut out Islanders

Scott Wedgewood stopped all 28 shots he faced in his first NHL shutout in more than three years Sunday night, and the New Jersey Devils scored twice late in the first period of a 2-0 win over the visiting New York Islanders in Newark, N.J. Wedgewood's gem came in just his second NHL start since February 2018. He made an emergency start and took the loss against the Islanders on Thursday, when starting goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was placed on the NHL's COVID Protocol list about two hours before faceoff. Brooks Koepka looking for new swing coach

Brooks Koepka, who was the world's top-ranked golfer last February, is in the market for a new swing coach after parting ways with longtime swing coach Claude Harmon III a couple of months ago. The duo started working together in 2013, when the Koepka was playing on the European Challenge Tour. The partnership paid immediate dividends, as Bruce Arians: Playing home Super Bowl 'huge advantage'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will become the first team in 55 years to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium on Feb. 7. "It's a huge advantage," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday. NBA roundup: LeBron James nets season-high 46 at Cleveland

LeBron James scored a season-high 46 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, to lift the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 115-108 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. James scored 13 points in the final 4:41 to help the Lakers pull away and improve to 10-0 on the road this season. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, and Montrezl Harrell scored 15 off the bench. Djokovic, Nadal to begin 2021 campaigns on February 2

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will start their 2021 seasons on Feb. 2 when they lead Serbia and Spain respectively in the team-based ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open. The top two men's players will be joined by world number three Dominic Thiem and Russian No. 4 Daniil Medvedev on the opening day of the tournament at Melbourne Park, which will also host the year's first Grand Slam from Feb. 8-21. Astros re-sign OF Michael Brantley

The Houston Astros have re-signed All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley to a two-year contract, general manager James Click announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Brantley will reportedly earn $32 million over the course of the deal, according to numerous reports. League nears Super Bowl finish line amid COVID-19 pandemic

It took multiple schedule changes and revisions to health and safety protocols but the finish line is finally in sight with the NFL now one championship game away from closing out a full season played against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Feb. 7 Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, is all that stands in the path of the NFL becoming the first major North American professional sports league to play a complete and uninterrupted season since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

