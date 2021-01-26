Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leverkusen's Baumgartlinger out until May, in doubt for Euro tournament

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger has undergone surgery for a partial tear of a cruciate ligament and will not be back before May, the club said on Tuesday, putting his participation in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament in doubt.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 18:37 IST
Soccer-Leverkusen's Baumgartlinger out until May, in doubt for Euro tournament

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger has undergone surgery for a partial tear of a cruciate ligament and will not be back before May, the club said on Tuesday, putting his participation in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament in doubt. The Austria captain was taken off in the 81st minute of their 1-0 loss to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday after twisting his knee.

"Julian Baumgartlinger underwent successful surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee," Leverkusen said. "His comeback depends on his recovery path. As things stand now his comeback should not be expected before May," the club said.

Leverkusen are third in the Bundesliga table, 10 points behind leaders Bayern Munich. Austria have been drawn in group C for June's Euro tournament alongside Ukraine, North Macedonia and Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

With 380 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,59,867; two deaths take toll to 4,381: state Health department.

With 380 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarats tally rises to 2,59,867 two deaths take toll to 4,381 state Health department....

Violence during tractor rally has stained farm protest: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut onTuesday condemned the violence during a tractor rally takenout by farmers in Delhi as national shame which stainedtheir protest against the new agri laws, but said the Centre,too, will have to take responsibility ...

No proposal on nomenclature of zoological park: Maha minister

Tribals are being misled over thenomenclature of the Gorewada international zoological park,Maharashtra forest minister Sanjay Rathod said on Tuesday andadded no formal proposal existed to give any particular nameto this project, which was ...

IMF projects impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021

The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register a double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.The International Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021