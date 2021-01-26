Soccer-Conte handed two-match ban after sending off at Udinese
"We didn’t agree about the amount of stoppage time," Conte told Sky Sport Italia after the match. "The referee has to take his decisions, and we have to accept them, even if we don’t agree." Inter, who are second in the Serie A standings on 41 points, take on rivals AC Milan in the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday night.Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:43 IST
Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has been handed a two-match touchline ban for the incident that saw him sent off for dissent during his side's 0-0 draw at Udinese on Saturday, a Serie A disciplinary commission ruled on Tuesday. Conte was sent to the stands in stoppage time after clashing with referee Fabio Maresca. He will now miss Inter's Serie A matches against Benevento and Fiorentina after being found guilty of using "disrespectful language" towards the referee.
The fiery Italian has been fined 20,000 euros, while team manager Gabriele Oriali was fined 5,000 euros for his behaviour. "We didn't agree about the amount of stoppage time," Conte told Sky Sport Italia after the match.
"The referee has to take his decisions, and we have to accept them, even if we don't agree." Inter, who are second in the Serie A standings on 41 points, take on rivals AC Milan in the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coppa Italia
- Inter Milan
- Serie A
- Inter
- Fiorentina
- Italian
- Benevento
- Antonio Conte
- Udinese
- AC Milan
- Fabio
ALSO READ
Italian president wants recovery plan approved before any political showdown -source
Italian president wants Recovery Plan approved before any political showdown -source
Italian bond yields jump on political uncertainty, 5-year yields turn positive
Italian PM Conte faces challenge as Renzi again disrupts
Italian borrowing costs recover as political uncertainty looms