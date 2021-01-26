Left Menu
Soccer-Conte handed two-match ban after sending off at Udinese

"We didn’t agree about the amount of stoppage time," Conte told Sky Sport Italia after the match. "The referee has to take his decisions, and we have to accept them, even if we don’t agree." Inter, who are second in the Serie A standings on 41 points, take on rivals AC Milan in the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday night.

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has been handed a two-match touchline ban for the incident that saw him sent off for dissent during his side's 0-0 draw at Udinese on Saturday, a Serie A disciplinary commission ruled on Tuesday. Conte was sent to the stands in stoppage time after clashing with referee Fabio Maresca. He will now miss Inter's Serie A matches against Benevento and Fiorentina after being found guilty of using "disrespectful language" towards the referee.

